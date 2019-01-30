Northeast Ohioans storm into businesses for supplies as big freeze looms

AVON, OH (WOIO) - It’s here: the beginning of the big freeze.
Matt Neighbors is one of the few that still has to work in the sub zero temperatures .
At Cabela’s in Avon, he was buying face gear and gloves.
“I’m not worried at all...my company is going to pay for this for me, so I can go out and do my job, and it’s going to be no problem," he said.
We found Tim Morgan and his friend Ron Leone, the two men are hikers and they know wind chills.
Morgan is a plumber’s helper and feels for his buddies tomorrow he says,
“The guys working on the ground are really out there, you just have to dress for it,” he said.
Ken Norton is the manager of the store and his crew spent all day restocking products that have been flying off the shelves.
