Osman named to World Team

Osman (6-4, 219) has played in 49 games (48 starts) with Cleveland this season, averaging 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.8 minutes per game. The second-year forward has scored in double figures in 32 contests this season, including eight games with 20 points or more, and has posted three double-doubles. He set a career high with 29 points on 11-20 (.550) shooting in 39 minutes versus Miami on Jan. 25. Osman has increased his scoring average from last season by 8.5 points (3.9 to 12.4), the third-highest scoring increase among all NBA players this season. He was originally selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 31st overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft before having his draft rights acquired by the Cavaliers that night, and signed a contract with Cleveland on July 18, 2017.