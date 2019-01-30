Osman stars as Cavs survive

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cedi Osman has taken his game to a whole new level, and the Cavaliers forward is taking his team with him.
Osman, named to the World Team for All-Star Weekend earlier in the night, had averaged 24 points per game in his previous three games, but on Tuesday night he raised it even higher, throwing down 26 and dishing out 7 assists as the Cavs built up a big lead and then held off the hard-charging Washington Wizards, 116-113.
The Cavaliers led by 25 at one point, before watching the Wizards rally and pull within three late in the fourth. But on their final possession, with a chance to tie, the comeback was crushed as Osman stole the ball and time expired.
The Cavaliers (11-41) have won two straight, and will open February by hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.
