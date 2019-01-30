Pat Catan’s set to close all stores

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Major crafts chain Pat Catan’s will be closing all its stores.
Back in February of 2016 Michaels purchased Pat Catan’s for $150 million.
An official closing date for Pat Catan’s stores in Ohio has not been announced yet.
Around 100 people will lose their jobs, according to Cleveland 19 reporter Paul Orlousky.
Pat Catan’s has stores in Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
“We will continue to maintain a support center and distribution center in Strongsville, Ohio to support our growing wholesale business,” Michaels released in a statement.
Michaels announced 12 of the Pat Catan’s stores could reopen as a Michaels.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.