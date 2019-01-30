11 people indicted for soaking paper in drugs and smuggling it into prison as Harry Potter books, fake documents

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Ohio announced indictments against 11 people for their roles in an elaborate scheme to smuggle synthetic drugs into prison.
The indicted individuals have been identified as:
- Roy Kahn, 48
- Christopher Adams, 41
- Irwin Jose Vargas, 43
- Manuel Lopez, 58
- Wayne Fabian, 47
- Giuseppe Cellura, 45
- Brian Perez-Ayala, 38
- Andres Garcia, 41
- Jesus Parra-Felix
- Miguel Forteza-Garcia, 35
- Eduardo Rivera-Ocana, 36
According to the indictment, Kahn was the leader of a multi-state drug ring that obtained synthetic narcotics, including the lethal drug fentanyl, from China and distributed the drugs to inmates in federal prison between 2015 and 2018.
Kahn and Adams would chemically infuse the narcotics, which were shipped to a number of cities including Cleveland, onto pieces of papers. The paper could then be cut into pieces and smoked.
The drug pages would be used to create photographs, books and pamphlets, such as Harry Potter coloring books, and fake legal documents that would be brought into the prisons by suspects who impersonated actual attorneys.
The drug-infused paper would be sold to inmates for significant profits, often charging at least $500 for a sheet of drug-infused paper.
“The job is (expletive)…they drown those sheets…and then they hang them…like photographs, they have them with clips and leave them to dry,” Vargas stated according to the indictment.
All the defendants, with the exception of Kahn, Adams, Lopez and Cellura, are currently in federal prison.
“Concealing dangerous, deadly, illegal drugs and smuggling into prisons by any method in order to profit from incarcerated drug users is quite crafty, but utilizing infusion methods onto paper causes extreme risks to innocent people who may handle the paper." FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hughes said.
The FBI, Federal Bureau of Prisons Joint Information Sharing Initiative, the Ohio High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service assisted in the investigation.
