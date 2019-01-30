Republic Services cancels trash and recycling pickup for some customers until Feb. 6

Republic Services cancels trash and recycling pickup for some customers until Feb. 6
(John Minchillo)
By Julia Tullos | January 30, 2019 at 1:58 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 1:58 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Due to the extreme weather in the our area, Republic Services Trash and Recycling changed their trash collection plan for this week.

The company announced Wednesday afternoon, they won’t do any pick-ups on Wednesday or Thursday.

If your normal garbage day is Wednesday or Thursday, you will need to wait until next week to set out your trash.

This Friday remains a normal scheduled pick-up day.

A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect through Thursday afternoon.

[ Check here for the latest forecast. ]

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.