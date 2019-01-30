Rocky River nixes trash pickup, citing concern for hands-on garbage workers

ROCKY RIVER, OH (WOIO) - Many cities in the area are postponing or canceling garbage pickups during the cold snap.
It’s an extremely important consideration in Rocky River, where its unique service could be dangerous to workers in well below freezing temperatures.
Garbage crews use motorized carts to go into backyards to collect trash and recyclables. The trash goes into the bigger, more traditional trucks, and the recycling is put in piles for collection later in the day.
But it is far more hands-on than automated trucks, and that is a concern for Mayor Pam Brobst, who told us pickup will be delayed both on Wednesday and Thursday.
“On Friday, we’ll pick that refuse up, and on Saturday, we’ll pick up Friday’s refuse.”
Mayor Brobst hopes people will understand: “We hope it is not too disruptive to our residents during this time, and that they understand that the safety of the employees is paramount.”
There are options if you absolutely, positively are bursting at the seams and your barrel is running over.
Rocky River has a transfer station that will be open to accept trash and recyclables on Friday.
