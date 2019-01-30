School district snow day video announcement hits all the right notes

(Gray News) – Winter weather can make folks do some strange and wonderful things.
A Michigan school district upped the ante for snow day announcements this week when Swartz Creek Community Schools Superintendent Ben Mainka and Principal Jim Kitchen delivered the news and demonstrated their vocal prowess.
The school administrators reworked the lyrics to the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah” to tell parents and kids alike that there would be no class on Tuesday.
The announcement video is a social media hit, racking up more than 700,000 views on YouTube.
