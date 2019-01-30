Since Lake Erie isn’t fully frozen over, ‘cloud streets’ are forming in Cleveland (photo)

When extremely cold air moves over the unfrozen, relatively warmer lake water, columns of heated air begin to rise off the lake surface. As the rising, warmer air hits the cold air above it, the moisture condenses into cumulus clouds, then cools and sinks on either side. This rising and sinking motion creates parallel cylinders of rotating air that line up in the direction of the prevailing wind (usually out of the northwest).

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration