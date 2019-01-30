Since Lake Erie isn’t fully frozen over, ‘cloud streets’ are forming in Cleveland (photo)

Lake Erie rarely freezes over 100 percent

This is the latest satellite photo of Lake Erie showing the Lake is only about 75 percent frozen over.
By Dan DeRoos | January 30, 2019 at 12:23 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 12:23 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The arctic blast is having an impact on Lake Erie which looks frozen over from the shores of Cleveland.

While it looks like the Arctic Circle out there, the lake is only about 75 percent frozen over as of Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.

According to NWS data, Lake Erie has only completely frozen over in 1978, 1979 and 1996 since it started collecting data in 1973.

Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said the lake will not freeze all the way, especially because of the weekend warm up.

“We need a good solid week of arctic air to have a lasting effect on Lake Erie ice coverage,” Nicholas said.

The NSW has also put out a satellite image of “cloud streets” that have formed over most of the Great Lakes in the past couple of days.

When extremely cold air moves over the unfrozen, relatively warmer lake water, columns of heated air begin to rise off the lake surface. As the rising, warmer air hits the cold air above it, the moisture condenses into cumulus clouds, then cools and sinks on either side. This rising and sinking motion creates parallel cylinders of rotating air that line up in the direction of the prevailing wind (usually out of the northwest).
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
A satellite image shows "cloud streets" that have formed over many of the Great Lakes. This picture was taken on Jan. 27, 2019.
A satellite image shows "cloud streets" that have formed over many of the Great Lakes. This picture was taken on Jan. 27, 2019. (Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

