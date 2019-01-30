7 things you’re missing when you’re looking at your phone instead of your child

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When Brooke Uber’s social media habit lead to missing one of her baby’s first milestones, she knew she had to make a change.
“I missed one of the first times he rolled over. I was looking down at my phone. And I was like 'Ok, this has got to stop because I’m missing things.”
Like many modern and new moms, Uber’s day with her five-month-old son, Easton, was frequently interrupted by notifications on her phone.
“Before the new year I was on Twitter, Instagram, Snap Chat. I was always on my phone,” she admitted.
The young mom made a resolution to curb her screen time, for the sake of her infant son.
“Put my phone down more and enjoy the things around me,” she said.
Dr. Neha Vyas, with the Cleveland Clinic said parents, and their children, benefit when adults limit their own screen time.
“When you are on your device you’re not interacting with your child. You’re not giving them, when they’re young, the nonverbal cues they need in order to develop and in order to learn their language,” Dr. Vyas said.
Vyas said that the amount of time that caregivers spend on their devices directly impacts the quality and quantity of interaction with their children.
She said the amount of parental interaction needed varies by age, and that toddlers and infants, like Easton need a parent’s full attention.
Uber took simple steps like turning off her notifications, silencing her phone, and placing the phone out of sight. She is also using the screen time restrictions on her phone to set limits, schedule down time, and get regular reports to keep her honest about her activity.
According to Dr. Vyas screens should never be used as a babysitter, and if you’re distracted by your phone you’ll miss nonverbal cues like:
1. eye contact
2. facial expressions
3. body language
4. gestures
She says you’ll also miss or misread emotional cues children express, and lose the opportunity to respond in an appropriate time frame.
Research shows that when parents are on their devices, they either talk slower to their children, or not at all. Doctor Vyas said that regular conversation with children is important for their development.
Brooke said her efforts are paying off. She is playing more, and scrolling less.
“When i am here with him, we just bond. My neighbors probably hear me talking baby talk with him. It’s just what I do,” she laughed.
And she said she does not feel like she is missing out on anything by making these changes.
“I always felt like I had to let people know what we’re doing, update everyone. But it’s kind of nice not having to live up to that expectation,” she said.
Brooke said it’s freed up her hands and her head to focus on Easton. And she encouraged other parents to do the same.
"I do think it's help me build confidence as a mom and I do think that other moms should try that," said Brooke.
And while it may be impossible to completely avoid screens, Dr. Vyas said it doesn’t mean we should let them get in the way of good parenting.
“We aren’t able to get away from them, but just so you’re aware, when children are very young, they need you. They don’t need a screen, ever. As they grow older and become school aged, there is such a thing as healthy screen time and healthy screen content, as well,” said Dr. Vyas.
Examples like video chats with relatives, or playing games together are good uses of that limited screen time with kids. But Dr. Vyas said nothing beats low tech quality time together, like reading, or exercise.
