Troopers seize $75,000 worth of marijuana in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers stopped a 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 with Ohio registration for a speed violation on the Ohio Turnpike at 3:48 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Troopers said criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the truck.
A probable cause search revealed the contraband of 25 pounds of marijuana worth $75,000, according to Troopers.
Troopers identified the suspect as 26-year-old Sean Jimenez of Pembroke Pines, Fla.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers seized the contraband and charged Jimenez with possession and trafficking in marijuana before he was incarcerated in the Summit County Jail.
If convicted, Jimenez could face up to six years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine, according to troopers.
