Union says 4 Barberton firefighters laid off; first layoffs at department in 117 years
By Chris Anderson | January 30, 2019 at 5:01 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 5:01 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Four firefighters from the Barberton Fire Department are losing their jobs, according to the union representing the firefighters.

The layoffs are the first in the 117-year history of the Barberton Fire Department, according to a post from the firefighters' union on Facebook.

The post states, “These are members with families, new babies, new first homes, and pregnant spouses."

According to Barberton Firefighters Local 329 Union President Rick Schwenning, budget cuts are the reason for layoffs.

