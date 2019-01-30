UPDATE: Closings roll in as Northeast Ohio braces for coldest temps in 25 years; USPS delivery canceled

NORTHEAST OHIO, OH (WOIO) - This week’s extremely cold temps will likely bring hundreds of school closings, but what about the other day-to-day services and conveniences we rely upon?
In anticipation of the dangerous arctic temps, the closings you wouldn’t expect are already coming in.
USPS
The United States Postal Service has canceled mail delivery on Wednesday for every zip code starting with 441 in Northeast Ohio.
The postal service fears the extreme cold will put their carriers at risk.
Statewide
Social Security Offices in Ohio will be closed on Jan. 30
Ashtabula County
Ashtabula Municipal Court will be closed Jan. 30-31 due to inclement weather and all hearings will be rescheduled to next available date.
Lakewood
If you can delay sending you trash and recycle to the curb this week, especially on Wednesday and Thursday, the city of Lakewood will thank you.
“It’s hard on our guys. They’re out there doing the best job they can to get the job done,” said Glen Bleich, manager of Refuse and Recycling Division in Lakewood. “We’re asking residents if possible, that if you don’t need to bring your carts out, please don’t. We can get them next week.”
Lake County
Kiwanis Recreation Park will be closed Jan. 30-31
Holden Arboretum in Kirtland will be closed Jan. 30
Lorain County
Little Lighthouse Learning Center will be closed Jan. 30
Medina County
SHC/The Arc of Medina County Link Day programs will be closed Jan. 30-31
Kent
Due to the bone-chilling conditions in Michigan, Kent State will not play Western Michigan Tuesday night. The men’s basketball game has been rescheduled to Thursday at 6 p.m.
Stow
All those trials and sentencing will have to wait: The Stow Municipal Court will be closed on Jan. 30-31
Cuyahoga County
Affinity Missionary Baptist Church, 4411 E 175th Street, closed Jan. 30-31
The four divisions of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas (General, Juvenile, Probate, Domestic Relations), the Cleveland Municipal Court, Cleveland Municipal Housing Court, and the 8th District Court of Appeals will be operating with essential personnel only.
Jurors who began their service on Monday, January 28, will not need to appear on Wednesday. They will need to report as ordered when hearings resume. New jurors subpoenaed for Wednesday need not appear, and they will have their jury service rescheduled.
As of now, Courts will be operating as normal on Thursday, January 31. However, prior to coming to court on Thursday, please contact the court you are scheduled to appear in, or go to that court’s website for further information.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cleveland will be closed Jan. 30-31
Heinen’s Grocery Store will be closing at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20
Cleveland Photographic Society has cancelled classes for Jan. 30
Life Exchange Center, 13407 Kinsman Avenue, will be closed Jan. 30-31
University Heights will not have trash collection on Jan. 30-31.
Institutional Baptist Church will be closed Jan. 30
Rocket Fizz, downtown Cleveland’s go to pop and candy shop, will be closed Jan. 30
St. Malachi Center, the local social services and after school hub, will be closed Jan. 30-31
Cleveland Museum of Art will be closed Jan. 30 and will re-open the morning of Jan. 31
Portage County
Portage County Administration Building closed on Jan. 30-31. The Annex Building, a portion of the Riddle Block, Water Resources Department, Dog Warden, Records Center and Solid Waste will also be closed. Please call other County offices to ensure they are open. The Solid Waste Management District be delayed two days for recycling pick up.
Summit County
Brown Street Church of Christ is cancelling their Jan. 30 PM Bible studies and Jan. 31 AM Bible studies.
First Congregational Church of Akron will be closed Jan. 30
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will be closed Jan. 30-31.
Summit Metro Parks will be closed and all programs cancelled on Jan. 30-31. Sled hills and ice skating ponds will also be closed. All other park areas will remain open. For more information, call 330-867-5511 or visit summitmetroparks.org.
Closed locations:
- F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Rd., Akron
- Liberty Park Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Rd., Twinsburg
- Summit Lake Nature Center, 390 W. Crosier St., Akron
Summit County Juvenile Court has announced four evening programs will be postponed for Jan. 30-31.
Impacted programs:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Group
- The Crossroads Program
- Traffic Court
- Victim Impact Panel
United Baptist Church will be closed Jan. 30
