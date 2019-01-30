94-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Summit County

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon just after 3 p.m. on Lockwood Road in Coventry Township.
Crash investigators learned that a 94-year-old Coventry Township man was struck by a 2003 Ford Focus while crossing the street.
The man was rushed to Akron General Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The road was closed for approximately 3 hours during the investigation.
Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
