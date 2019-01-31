Battling fires in single-digit temps is a logistical art in Northeast Ohio

WOODMERE, OH (WOIO) - The instinct of firefighters when arriving on a scene is to get the situation handled. But in the single digit temperatures they deal with, supervisors have to be sure crews don’t stay out in the cold too long, making rotations a logistical art.
On the scene of the fire in Woodmere, firefighters reflected their resolve, as one said “We’ll be all right, it’s part of the job.”
Another added: “The weather is really not a factor mentally at that point because you understand that you have a job to do and everything goes out the window because of adrenaline.”
Those are the exact virtues that make firefighters run into burning buildings, or rescue two women off a balcony as happened here.
But it can also be an enemy of first responders. Assistant Chief Dale Cohen said “They have to take breaks, but sometimes they get anxious because they wanna keep going in. You have to rotate your crews so they can be safe."
In this case, Woodmere didn’t have enough crews to handle things alone, that is where mutual aid comes in.
A general alarm went out immediately bringing back up from a half dozen other communities.
In this case, advance planning paid off, as there was plenty of manpower.
