Cleveland barbecue legend Herbert Williams, of Hot Sauce Williams, dies at 82

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Since 1934, Hot Sauce Williams has been a staple of the Cleveland barebecue scene.
Last week, on Jan. 23, the last surviving original owner of the restaurant, Herbert Williams, died at the age of 82.
Herbert’s brother, Lemaud Williams, founded the institution in 1965.
Lemaud and Herbert, along with their three other brothers, created a restaurant that not only left its mark on Cleveland, but the Midwest.
Bill Clinton, Don King, Mike Tyson and Otis Redding all stepped through the doors.
Even Anthony Bourdain highlighted the ribs on a segment of No Reservations.
While Hot Sauce Williams’s popular location on Carnagie Road (pictured) closed on March 15, the locations at 3770 Lee Road and 1448, 12310 Superior Ave. remain open.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.