Cleveland family without windows during deep freeze

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s been nearly impossible for one Cleveland family to keep warm during this deep freeze.
Elise Brown told Cleveland 19 her home has been missing two windows for months.
“There were bullets running everywhere and they came through my house, through this window here, all the way here. Then through the kitchen cabinet and out this back window,” explained Brown.
She said the windows in her apartment have been boarded up since the shooting incident happened in mid-August 2018.
“It feels like we’re outside. It’s out of control. They don’t fix nothing,” said Brown.
Brown said she called the Cuyahoga Metro Housing Authority to report the damage just after the shooting and they sent someone to board up the windows.
According to Brown, they came back one more time to take measurements, but five months later she’s still waiting for the actual repairs.
“Me and my kids can’t stand to be downstairs. We have to warm up with the oven, which is dangerous, and I just want them to do what they’ve gotta do. I pay my rent faithfully.”
And it’s not just the cold that has her concerned.
“We feel unsafe. My kids have been traumatized with everything going on here,” said Brown.
Cleveland 19 reached out to Cuyahoga Metro Housing Authority, which issued the following statement:
