Cleveland family without windows during deep freeze

“There were bullets running everywhere and they came through my house, through this window here, all the way here. Then through the kitchen cabinet and out this back window,” explained Brown.

Brown said she called the Cuyahoga Metro Housing Authority to report the damage just after the shooting and they sent someone to board up the windows.

According to Brown, they came back one more time to take measurements, but five months later she’s still waiting for the actual repairs.

“Me and my kids can’t stand to be downstairs. We have to warm up with the oven, which is dangerous, and I just want them to do what they’ve gotta do. I pay my rent faithfully.”