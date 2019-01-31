Cleveland police watch over homeless who choose deathly cold over shelters

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers, with blankets in tow, took to the city’s frigid streets to shield the homeless from this week’s life-threatening cold.
Police said that many homeless, despite the below-zero temps, too often avoid shelters and stick to the outdoors.
Officers were able to convince and escort some of the city’s poor to warming centers.
in the photo, Officers Chino and Eddie -- from the traffic unit -- obtained blankets donated by St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and passed them along to those in need.
To donate to St. Vincent and help the cause, click here.
