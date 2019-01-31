Crash caught on dashcam video in Ohio demonstrates dangers of driving in icy conditions

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A video shared by the Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio State Highway Patrol is a reminder to how quickly a driver can lose control during the winter.
ODOT says the video demonstrates two things:
The video was captured from a dashcam recorder in a semi-truck on I-75 near Lima, which is more than an hour north of Dayton, on Nov. 27, 2018. A pickup truck can bee seen losing control after hitting an ice patch and skidding across the interstate before hitting the tractor-trailer and guardrail.
Occupants from a disabled vehicle were standing outside of the car on the shoulder as the two trucks barreled towards them.
Fortunately, there were no life-threatening injuries reported.
