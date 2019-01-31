Crash caught on dashcam video in Ohio demonstrates dangers of driving in icy conditions

(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Chris Anderson | January 31, 2019 at 1:25 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 1:25 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A video shared by the Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio State Highway Patrol is a reminder to how quickly a driver can lose control during the winter.

ODOT says the video demonstrates two things:

“One, that bridges and overpasses freeze first and can remain icy when other sections of pavement are not. And two, that should your vehicle become disabled along a highway, remain inside it if possible.”

The video was captured from a dashcam recorder in a semi-truck on I-75 near Lima, which is more than an hour north of Dayton, on Nov. 27, 2018. A pickup truck can bee seen losing control after hitting an ice patch and skidding across the interstate before hitting the tractor-trailer and guardrail.

Occupants from a disabled vehicle were standing outside of the car on the shoulder as the two trucks barreled towards them.

Fortunately, there were no life-threatening injuries reported.

