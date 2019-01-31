Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identifies 59-year-old Euclid man found dead outside

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - The 59-year-old man found dead in the freezing cold Wednesday morning after leaving a rehab center, has now been identified.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the victim is Alan Anderson Jr. of Euclid.
According to the medical examiner, the cause and manner of death for Anderson are still pending.
Around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, a staff member was doing routine checks at Willow Rehabilitation Center on E. 191 Street in Euclid and noticed Anderson was missing.
Staff members searched for Anderson and called Euclid police.
Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a security officer found Anderson lying on the ground in the area of 23001 Euclid Ave.
Authorities said Anderson was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
No foul play is suspected.
Euclid police said it is believed Anderson left Willow Rehabilitation Center through an open bedroom window.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.