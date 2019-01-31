Doorbell camera helps Brimfield police officer nab porch pirates, minutes after the crime happened

(Source: Brimfield police)
By Julia Tullos | January 31, 2019 at 1:35 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 1:35 PM

BRIMFIELD, OH (WOIO) - Two men accused of stealing a package off a porch, were arrested minutes after the crime, thanks to a doorbell camera and a Brimfield police officer.

According to Brimfield police, a Whispering Woods resident had a package stolen off their porch Wednesday afternoon.

The resident immediately posted the video from his Ring doorbell camera onto “Ring Neighbors”, which is a shared site through the Ring app where homeowners with Ring doorbell cameras can share video clips.

Ring doorbell video

An on-duty officer, who also has a Ring doorbell camera, got the alert from Ring Neighbors on his cell phone.

Minutes later the officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle and pulled over the driver.

The homeowner was actually calling police at the same time the officer was pulling over the suspect.

Two Akron residents were inside the car and police said they had multiple stolen Amazon delivery boxes.

Both suspects, whose names are not being released, are charged with several counts of theft.

Brimfield police officers were able to return the stolen property to residents.

Police added the doorbell cameras have helped clear more than one case over the past year.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.