Doorbell camera helps Brimfield police officer nab porch pirates, minutes after the crime happened

Yesterday afternoon, a resident of Whispering Woods posted a video clip from his Ring doorbell camera capturing a vehicle pull into his driveway where one of the occupants then exits and steals a package off the porch. The resident promptly posted the video clip to "Ring Neighbors", which is a shared site through the Ring app where homeownwers with Ring doorbell cameras can elect to share video clips. What was unique about this one is that one of our on-duty officers also has a Ring doorbell camera, and saw the notification to Ring Neighbors pushed to his cell phone. With that, he was able to see the post almost in real-time, and was able to locate the suspect vehicle and stop it before the homeowner had called the police to report it (the call came in almost simultaneously). The two occupants out of Akron had multiple Amazon delivery boxes in the vehicle, and they were arrested and charged with multiple counts of Theft. Officers were able to arrange for the return of recovered property to residents who also had packages taken by these two subjects. While we are not sales representatives for Ring (there are several vendors who supply inexpensive doorbell wireless/wired cameas like Ring, Arlo, Nest, and others), what we can say is that these doorbell cameras have helped to clear more than one case over the past year.