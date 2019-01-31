FEMA already warning of possible flooding this weekend with major temperature swing in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Northeast Ohio isn’t even done with the arctic plunge, and yet FEMA is putting out a warning about flooding issues we could see this weekend.
Some areas of the Midwest could see a 60 to 70 degree temperature swing that could cause flooding from snow melt, ice jams and water run-off.
In Cleveland the forecast is calling for 57 degrees on Sunday, and 58 degrees on Monday.
“While we are in the middle of the winter season and cold temperatures are on our minds, it’s important to remember that the rapid change in weather and snow melt could lead to dangerous flooding,” said James K. Joseph, FEMA Region V Administrator.
Here are the tips FEMA is asking people to consider now, before the thaw:
- Clear snow piles away from your foundation to prevent water seepage indoors when the snow melts.
- Inspect your basement and foundation walls now. Close any foundation cracks with mortar and masonry caulk or hydraulic cement, which expands and fills gaps completely. Seal walls in your basement with waterproofing compounds, making sure floor drains are free of obstructions.
- Remove ice and snow from your home's drains and gutters and be sure downspouts extend at least two to three feet away from your house. Prevent surface flooding by making sure sewer and stormwater drains are also clear of snow and ice.
- Consider a sump pump for your basement. Sump pumps propel groundwater away from your home and can be an excellent defense against basement seepage and flooding. Choose a battery-operated sump pump in case the power goes out.
- Install backflow valves. Have a licensed plumber install sewer backflow valves for all pipes entering the building to prevent floodwater and wastewater from backing up into your home through toilets, sinks and other drains.
- Contact your insurance agent and make sure you’re properly covered. Most homeowner’s insurance policies don’t cover flood damage and sewer back-up coverage is often an add-on coverage to a homeowner’s policy. Talk to your agent about what policies you may need to financially protect your home
