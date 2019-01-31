First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous temps plunge Northeast Ohio into deep freeze

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect through Thursday afternoon. The “good news” is that Wednesday night into Thursday will not be as cold as today, but still needs to be taken seriously as wind chill values will stay below zero through most of tomorrow.
The worst of the brutal wind chills will be experienced into Wednesday afternoon, where near -40° are expected, with westerly winds up to 25MPH. A couple of lake flurries are also possible this afternoon and evening.
Arctic high pressure will continue to build back in through the day and slide southeastward, this is good news for us because it'll make the cold not as intense as we head through the day Thursday. Overnight temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning will still be brutal, near -5°, but winds will not be as strong on Thursday, which will give us wind chill values that are only a little better than today, -15° to -25° and decreasing through the afternoon.
Thursday we'll see more sun than clouds through most of the day, with winds out of the southwest 10-15MPH. That southwest wind will make all the difference! Highs will only be in the single digits, so continue to take the colder temperatures seriously through Thursday. A few lake effect snow showers are also possible late Thursday night.
Friday wake up temperatures will be in the single digits, but we will continue to redeem ourselves from the arctic freeze with highs in the low 20s Friday. An early morning system could bring a few flakes to the area, especially south, as it slides through.
The roller coaster ride continues heading into the weekend. We switch over to the warmer side of the pattern starting Saturday, with highs in the low 40s. A system will begin to move through heading into the end of the weekend into early next week. By Sunday we will have high temperatures BACK into the 50s! Rain will be with us through the start of next week.
THIS WEEKEND - after the major arctic blast we went through, ice jams are extremely likely, especially in areas prone to them. As temperatures warm up over the weekend ice will start to break up which could cause problems.
