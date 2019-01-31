Hearing loud popping sounds in your home? You’re not alone

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Maybe it woke you up in the middle of the night like it did for Cleveland Lumber Company owner Vince Valentino.
Valentino and his wife were at home, sleeping around 4:30 in the morning, “All of a sudden just a loud pop noise, I knew what it was but it still got you out of bed,” he said.
“It was pretty loud.”
It is simply the give and take in the wood frame of your house as the moisture levels in the wood change, and it is more pronounced in the bitter cold.
“Two pieces of wood come together and it just builds up and pops," Valentino explained.
It can be a disconcerting experience, especially if you have not heard anything like it before.
“It’s nothing dangerous, it’s mostly just the noise you’re going to hear,” Valentino said.
“It doesn’t mean anything is falling apart, it’s just moving.”
In most cases you are not going to be dealing with a major frame problem, but you may have some drywall work to do because that shifting of the wood can cause drywall pop outs.
“The screw or the nail is holding the drywall together, the lumber shifts, the nail doesn’t move and it pops the drywall,” Valentino said.
The concept is similar, Valentino said, to moisture getting under the concrete on our streets that causes the concrete to expand and the next thing you know you have a rim-rattling pothole.
