Ice jams pose threat to Northeast Ohio communities near water this weekend, NWS warns

Ice jam on the Sandusky River in Fremont, Jan. 30, 2019 (Source: National Weather Service/EMA)
By Chris Anderson | January 31, 2019 at 5:00 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 5:00 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The National Weather Service is warning residents in vulnerable communities to monitor ice on rivers because of the potential for flooding.

Because of this week’s arctic temperatures, ice likely accumulated on bodies of water, including Lake Erie, the Vermilion River, and the Rocky River.

“The deep freeze of this week will be replaced by a warming trend next week with temperatures in the 50s. This will cause river ice to break up, snow to melt, and rivers to rise. The threat of flooding from any jams will gradually increase into next week,” the National Weather Service posted on Facebook.

Vermilion police have already issued a warning to residents about the potential for flooding issues by the river.

Posted by City of Vermilion Police Department on Wednesday, January 30, 2019

