Knight Riders working overtime to help homeless during deep freeze

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Every Wednesday, the Saint Paschal Baylon Knight Riders pack a van and travel all over Cleveland looking for the homeless.
“On a normal day we do 18 stops,” said John Denholm.
Cleveland 19 rode with the Knight Riders to some of their regular stops on what was the coldest day any of us could remember.
Their motto is, “Opening our hearts and these doors to those in need,” which is exactly what they did, offering a warm meal and more to those we met along the way.
“They get clothes, they get socks, they get underwear and hoodies and jeans t-shirts and blankets,” Denholm explained.
A longtime client said he has been meeting them every Wednesday for years.
“I’d be dead right now if it weren’t for these guys. I have been living back here, on and off, for 40 years,” he said.
On Marginal Road we met Ken, another client. Ken, who doesn’t speak and lives in the woods, communicated through hand signals that he does not want to go to a shelter.
Tom Ambrogio, another Knight Rider, said that is very common.
“They feel safer on the street than they do in a shelter. In the shelter, they feel they will lose what little they have,” explained Ambrogio.
“This is the life he wants. It’s his choice,” said Ambrogio.
The Knight Riders was been doing God’s work for 11 years. And they do it with love, kindness and compassion.
