Live: Tremont water main break shuts down several streets; crews scramble to fix leak

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Power and heat outages, school closures and bursting pipes are hobbling the region as the deep freeze lingers.
The latest issue arose in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood as a water main burst open Wednesday night.
West 14th Street has been closed between Buher and Castle Avenues, and Clark Avenue is closed between West 12th and West 16th Streets.
Nearby residents and restaurants are reporting virtually no water pressure.
Utility crews are on scene to address the problem.
Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.
