Deputies name suspect who crashed into Vermilion Township house, causing explosion

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Erie County dispatcher said a house exploded in Vermilion Township after a car accident Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 3:35 a.m. on the 15000 block of Darrow Road, according to the dispatcher.
The dispatcher said no one was injured in the incident.
Residents of the home Jen Jackson-Haslage and her husband Trace Haslage said they went downstairs right after the crash and realized the gas meter had been hit.
The couple was able to get their two dogs outside, but the dogs ran off.
Haslage was able to find one of her dogs quickly, but the smaller gray dog remains missing.
The Erie County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 56-year-old Kenneth E. Karnow.
Erie County Chief Deputy Jared Oliver said, “With the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Vermilion Police Department and the Vermilion Township Fire Department, we conducted a thorough search of area but we have not located him.”
Karnow was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue coat, according to the sheriff.
Anyone with information on Karnow’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (419) 625-7951.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
