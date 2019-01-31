Northeast Ohio Weather: Dangerous cold this morning

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Arctic air remains in place today. It isn’t quite as bad as yesterday due to the fact that the wind isn’t as intense. We are still looking at wind chills around 20 below zero this morning with air temperatures below zero. The sky is mainly clear and that will be the case all day. The only exception is east of Cleveland in the snow belt where lake effect clouds and flurries will hang tough. Temperatures recover above zero later this morning. Clouds will increase tonight as warmer air tracks in and the arctic air retreats. Temperatures will actually rise as the night wears on. We have a wave of mainly light snow that will track across our area tomorrow morning. This will bring us one inch or less of snow. Temperatures tomorrow will sneak above 20 degrees for a high. A much bigger surge of warm air arrives this weekend.