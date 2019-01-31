Northeast Ohio weather: Gradual warming begins Friday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Arctic high pressure over the Ohio Valley will move east tonight, allowing a warm front to move north into the area. High pressure will slide back into the lower Ohio Valley on Saturday. Another warm front will move over the area on Saturday night.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! A *Wind Chill Warning* remains in effect until late this afternoon. Temperatures will climb to about 8° by 3:00 PM. We’ll drop to 2° by 8:00 PM or so. Then we’ll slowly rise back up to about 8° by dawn Friday.
While it will certainly be a cold night across northern Ohio, we do not expect the wind chill to be as brutal as it has been over the last two days. I've got our wind chill around -10° at 9:00 PM.
We are not expecting any snow for the next several hours. Woohoo! However, there will be a little snow moving in before dawn Friday.
TGI-Friday Forecast:
We’ll wake up to wind chills around 0° tomorrow morning. That’s cold, but it definitely isn’t as bad as recent days. We’ll gradually warm into the low 20s tomorrow afternoon. The wind chill will be in the teens during the afternoon hours.
During these cold days, Weather Dog Doppler wants to remind you to be kind to your pets (always).
In terms of our snow chances tomorrow, they’re not all that impressive. We do expect light snow to move into our southern tier of counties after midnight. The big question is, “Will the snow make it all the way to the lakeshore?” At this time, I do not think we will see much snow along the lakeshore, but it bears watching.
Our peak window for snow showers will be from 2:00 AM (south) to about 9:00 AM. If we see any snow in Cleveland, it will be between 4:00 AM and 8:00 AM.
Accumulation will be minimal. We’re forecasting an inch or less from the lakeshore south to Akron. From Canton south and west to Tiffin, we’re forecasting 1” – 2”.
My only concern is based around the timing of this snowfall event. Early-morning commuters may encounter a few slick and/or snow-covered roads. Visibility may also be reduced. Be careful out there.
Weekend Outlook:
Saturday’s high: 46° (Did you know that Saturday is Groundhog Day? I sure hope he doesn’t see his shadow. According to weather folklore, if the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow, we will have an early Spring.)
Sunday’s high: 57° (We will even return to the 50s on Monday and Wednesday!)
In terms of rain chances this weekend, we do have them in the forecast here and there. Some light drizzle or mist is possible during the second half of your Saturday. Light mist or even a few flurries may also pop up Saturday night.
Most of this should be gone by mid-morning Sunday. I am optimistic that we’ll see a little clearing Sunday too. I would say this is a much better weekend forecast than the last two weekends.
More widespread, steady rain will move into the region during the day Monday. My concern for ice jams during this time is growing. If you live in a flood prone area, keep a close eye on the forecast.
