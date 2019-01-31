Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown kicks off multi-state tour ahead of 2020 election

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On Wednesday, Sen. Sherrod Brown launched his tour at several stops across the country that cast early votes in the 2020 presidential primary.
The Ohio Democrat, who was elected to a third term in November, stopped first for his “Dignity of Work” tour in the city of Brunswick.
In addition to the stop in Ohio, Brown will be traveling to Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada.
Brown, 66, has not officially declared his intention to run for president in the future, but his wife Connie Schultz says the senator is “considering” a run.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.