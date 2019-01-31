Pot for pets may sound crazy but some people swear by the results

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - As far back as the 1950′s, research was being done to determine if there were any health benefits available to humans through CBD oil, which is an extract of marijuana or hemp.
Research indicates that CBD oil, which does not contain THC, the psychoactive element of marijuana, does provide relief to some people suffering from pain, anxiety, some seizures and even sleep issues.
And now the latest trend is that some people, pet owners, are convinced that CBD oil provides the same benefit for their pets.
“It’s not my job to sell anybody else on it, it’s just more my job to make sure it’s working for my dogs,” says Lauren Jacenty who gives CBD oil to both of her Boston Terriers.
Jacenty says she was a skeptic at first but through her volunteer work with Multiple Breed Rescue, she says she saw first hand results and subsequently made the decision to give CBD oil to her dogs.
There are some concerns however and they center around the research behind CBD oil and pets.
