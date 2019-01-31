Sunny Side Up: Would you rather have Cleveland’s deep freeze or Australia’s heat and snakes?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
While we are experiencing some generational cold weather Australia is having record heat. In fact, it’s so hot snakes are going into people’s toilets to get out of the heat.
This brings us to the question of the day:
Would you rather have Cleveland’s deep freeze or Australia’s heat and snakes?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.