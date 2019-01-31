UPDATE: Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love is back, well almost

January 31, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love is almost back at 100 percent.

The 6-foot-10 inch big man had his first contact practice with the Cavs Thursday morning.

Head Coach Larry Drew doesn’t expect Love to play on Saturday against the Mavericks, but admits it was great watching him get after it.

Love is coming off a toe injury that has sidelined him for months.

The 5-time-All-Star has only played in four games for the Cavs this season.

The Cavaliers have had a lackluster season with an 11-41 record, but they’ve managed to muster a 2-game win streak over the past few days.

