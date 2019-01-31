UPDATE: Cleveland Water Department repairs 30-inch transmission main

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Power and heat outages, school closures and bursting pipes are hobbling the region as the deep freeze lingers.
Wednesday night, a 30-inch water main burst near Clarke Avenue and West 14th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, spilling thousands of gallons of water across several streets.
Thursday morning, the water department got an upper hand on the situation. Crews closed three large valves which dramatically reduced the leak and returned pressure to the system. Repairs followed. By 7 a.m. roads were reopened.
The water department previously said MetroHealth Hospital experienced poor water pressure “which maybe causing a loss of water in certain parts of the facility”. The water department added that several properties experienced flooding issues.
West 14th Street between Buher and Castle Avenues, and Clark Avenue were closed between West 12th and West 16th Streets.
Additionally, I-490 eastbound and westbound lanes saw closures as floodwaters are now flowing off the West 14th Street bridge onto the highway below.
City crews and ODOT applied salt to affected roads and highways but officials advised motorists and pedestrians to use caution as they travel in the area.
