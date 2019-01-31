4 victims in deadly Akron fire identified

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - One day after a fatal fire killed a mother and three children in Akron, all investigators could do was survey the damage.
The home was destroyed in the blaze—the instability of the remaining structure combined with the extreme cold created dangerous conditions, forcing a delay in the investigation.
Killed in the fire were Lydia Aponte, who officials say was in her 30s, her 10-year-old daughter Michalya Montero and sons Isaiah Ortiz, 5, and Aiden Ortiz, 7.
A burned-out truck parked next to the home is a grim reminder of the destruction that devastated a family, and a community, on Thursday.
Although the family had only been living in the home for a matter of months, the mood among neighbors was nothing short of heartache.
“I really just teach my kids to treat people the way they want to be treated,” said Latasha McCullough.
She continued, “We’ve lived in Kenmore for about 10 years, and I love the community, I love the neighborhood, I love the kids.”
All three of the children were students at Pfeiffer Elementary.
Those who knew them said Lydia and her children were grateful for the education being provided in Akron, which was reportedly an improvement from their previous district in another state.
There was no school today due to the weather, but Akron School Superintendent David James described the district as a family that is grief stricken.
