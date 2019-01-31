We’ve had perfect conditions for frost quakes in Northeast Ohio and here’s why

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -They are extremely rare, but conditions have been perfect for frost quakes, or ice quakes, in Northeast Ohio this past week.
Officially called cryoseism, it’s what happens when water in the form of rain or melted snow, seeps into the ground and is then hit with a super hard frost or freeze.
Thanks, polar vortex.
“Frost quakes are harmless,” according to Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jason Nicholas. “It happens when water underground freezes and expands, causing soil and rock to crack. Water trapped underground freezes suddenly as the temperature drops, causing it to expand.”
Monday night Northeast Ohio was hit with quiet a bit of rain.
Tuesday night temperatures dropped to below zero, which caused that rain to expand to the point of popping, creating that boom noise you may have heard.
