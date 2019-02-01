Charges now filed in the Vermilion Township house explosion

VERMILION TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The 56-year-old man accused of crashing his car into a home’s main gas line, causing an explosion that leveled the structure, is now charged.
Ken Karnow is charged with burglary and possession of criminal tools.
Erie County Sheriff deputies said Karnow will also receive citations for the crash in the near future.
According to deputies, Karnow crashed his vehicle into a home in the 1500 block of Darrow Road around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 31.
Karnow fled the scene after the crash and was arrested hours later sleeping in a nearby vacant home.
The couple that lived in the house, Jen Jackson-Haslage and Trace Haslage, escaped with only their phones and what they were wearing.
Their two dogs got out safely, but were missing for several hours after the explosion.
Both dogs have since been found and reunited with their owners.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.