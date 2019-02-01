Cleveland Cooks: Pork Rind Corn Fritters will score big at your Super Bowl party

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Looking to bring the winning snack at your Super Bowl party this Sunday?
These Pork Rind Corn Fritters are sure to have your fellow football fans break out in a touchdown dance.
Enjoy these tasty treats on National Pork Rind Day while watching the big game on Cleveland 19 at 6:30 p.m.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups of corn ....fresh is best
- ½ c. crushed pork rinds
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 1/4 cup chopped green onion
- 1 jalapeno diced (deseeded and membranes removed)
- juice from 1/2 a lime (about 1 tablespoon)
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin
- 2 eggs beaten
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 and 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Add the corn to a large bowl. If using fresh corn, cut all the kernels off the cob. If using canned or frozen check notes at bottom of recipe.
Add in the diced green cilantro, green onion, diced jalapeno, and squeeze in the lime juice from 1/2 a lime.
In a small bowl add the flour, crushed pork rinds, baking powder, salt, black pepper, chili powder and stir to combine.
Pour the dry ingredients into the bowl with the corn. Stir to mix together.
Pour in the beaten eggs, milk, and cheese. Stir to combine. Will be a thick batter.
Heat a pan over medium high heat, add a drizzle of olive oil, we just need to coat the bottom of the pan.
Place a scoop of the corn fritter batter, about a 1/4 cup amount into the hot oil. Press the batter down to compact it, and press the sides in to help create a patty shape using a rubber spatula.
Let the fritters cook in the oil for about 2-3 minutes, you will see the edges starting to turn golden. Then carefully using a spatula flip the corn fritters over to cook the other side. Once both sides are golden brown then remove from the pan and set on a tray lined with a paper towel to absorb any extra oil.
At this point you can sprinkle with any extra salt or pepper you may want.
Serve the fritters warm. They are excellent with a little sour cream, salsa, and a squeeze of lime juice.
