Cleveland duo arrested at Mentor hotel during prostitution sting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man and a woman from Cleveland were arrested by police during a prostitution investigation.
According to the Mentor Police Department, 47-year-old Elizabeth Valenzona and 46-year-old Anthony Johnson were taken into custody by the Mentor Narcotics Unit on Thursday.
Both were arrested as a result of the prostitution sting at a Mentor hotel.
Valenzona has been charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools.
Johnson faces charges for possession of hashish, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. He also had a warrant in Cuyahoga County for failing to register as a sexual offender.
Court records show that Johnson was convicted in 1991 for raping a 5-year-old boy in Mayfield Heights. He served 21 years in prison.
