Cleveland duo arrested at Mentor hotel during prostitution sting

Elizabeth Valenzona and Anthony Johnson (Source: Mentor police)
By Chris Anderson | February 1, 2019 at 1:42 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 1:56 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man and a woman from Cleveland were arrested by police during a prostitution investigation.

According to the Mentor Police Department, 47-year-old Elizabeth Valenzona and 46-year-old Anthony Johnson were taken into custody by the Mentor Narcotics Unit on Thursday.

Both were arrested as a result of the prostitution sting at a Mentor hotel.

Valenzona has been charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools.

Johnson faces charges for possession of hashish, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. He also had a warrant in Cuyahoga County for failing to register as a sexual offender.

Court records show that Johnson was convicted in 1991 for raping a 5-year-old boy in Mayfield Heights. He served 21 years in prison.

