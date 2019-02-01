Cleveland man pleads guilty to pepper-spraying police officers and a K9

Cleveland man pleads guilty to pepper-spraying police officers and a K9
(Source; WOIO)
By Julia Tullos | February 1, 2019 at 1:17 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 1:17 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty to pepper-spraying Cleveland police officers and a K9.

Isaac Washington was sentenced to two years probation.

Washington was also ordered to attend all mental health appointments as scheduled and take his medicine.

On October 26, 2018, Washington pepper-sprayed officers when they questioned him about breaking a glass door inside the Old Stone Church on Public Square.

Washington then ran into Flannery’s Pub at 323 Prospect.

Officers followed him inside the restaurant and Washington pepper-sprayed another officer in the face and a K9, before being taken into custody.

Neither the officers not the K9 were seriously injured.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.