Cleveland 19 News has a commercial airing during the Super Bowl: Watch it now

Cleveland 19 News has a commercial airing during the Super Bowl: Watch it now
Cleveland 19 First Alert Storm Team
By Rachel Vadaj | February 1, 2019 at 3:43 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 3:48 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is airing Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. on WOIO.

Despite the Browns not playing in the big game, Cleveland 19 is already feeling like a champion, especially our First Alert Storm Team:

Cleveland 19 First Alert Storm Team

Our 19 First Alert Storm team was voted Cleveland’s most accurate forecast for the 14th year in a row.

Don’t forget, our coverage isn’t over once Vince Lombardi Trophy is presented to the champion.

Join Tucker & Tanaka on Cleveland 19 News at 10 p.m. on CW43 (WUAB) and at 11 p.m. on Cleveland 19 (WOIO).

[ Browns to the Super Bowl soon? ]

[ Best Super Bowl play ever? Tony Z welcomes former Rams LB Mike Jones, who made that legendary tackle in 2000 ]

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.