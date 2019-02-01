Cleveland Water investing millions to repair 100-year-old water mains

Alex Margevicius is the commissioner of the Cleveland Water Department: “We’re using some mandatory overtime from staff, and we’re more aggressively using outside contractors to assist. When the workload goes up, it would not make sense to try and staff up year-round to meet a relatively short-term peak load. So, we’re staffing with extra crews from contractors. Between in-house and contractors we have about 30 crews going. They’re working across multiple shifts, 24/7.”