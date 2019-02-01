Cleveland Water investing millions to repair 100-year-old water mains

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When temps tumble below zero degrees, there isn’t much crews can do to stop centuries-old water mains from bursting.
Cleveland's water department dates back to 1856. That's 163 years ago. They have modernized a good deal of infrastructure since then, but many more repairs remain.
Alex Margevicius is the commissioner of the Cleveland Water Department: “We’re using some mandatory overtime from staff, and we’re more aggressively using outside contractors to assist. When the workload goes up, it would not make sense to try and staff up year-round to meet a relatively short-term peak load. So, we’re staffing with extra crews from contractors. Between in-house and contractors we have about 30 crews going. They’re working across multiple shifts, 24/7.”
Take, for example, the water main break Wednesday in Tremont at West 14th Street and Clark Avenue. It flooded the streets and there's still a big hole in the ground where crews have been working to repair the water main.
On a normal day, they would repair four or five breaks. With temps falling so low and staying there for days at a time, the number of water main breaks goes up to 14 or 15 daily.
Margevicius said they have been making improvements for years, but that there’s still lots to be done.
“We were renovating our treatment plants. We spent $650 million there. We have brought the plants up to excellent condition in our view. Since then, though, for the last four or five years we have changed the focus of our capital program. We are now spending essentially half of our capital dollars now on renewing water mains in the Cleveland water system.”
The water department is spending about $26 million a year repairing and replacing water mains.
