Cuyahoga Falls mail carrier injured working outside in deep freeze

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH (WOIO) - Many of you were furious this week, after thousands of postal workers had to be outside delivering in this deep freeze.
One carrier’s family called Cleveland 19 to say he got hurt working in the extreme cold.
John Shaffer is now walking with a limp.
Doctors told him he tore his quad muscle when he slipped and fell on ice Wednesday.
“My leg kinda got caught behind me and I just felt like an intense Charley horse and then a pop,” Shaffer said.
He was delivering mail at the time in sub-zero temps.
“It was tough out there."
Shaffer’s tough too though—he’s an Army veteran.
He started carrying mail when he got out 18 years ago. In that time, Shaffer said he’s never been given the day off because of the weather.
It hadn’t bothered him or his own father much until yesterday.
“He just thought we shouldn’t have been out there in the first place, with it being so bitterly cold. Now, the accident itself could have happened after or before? Yeah it could have,” Shaffer said.
Cleveland 19 asked the postal service if there is a certain temperature where it’s too cold to be outside delivering the mail.
The USPS suspended service in parts of at least 10 states and including parts of Ohio, but not in Cleveland or where Shaffer works in Cuyahoga Falls.
Shaffer and many Cleveland 19 viewers want to know why, since the weather was similar everywhere.
“I don’t have the answers,” he said. "We all asked and no one had an answer."
In a statement, a spokesperson said: “With any winter weather situation, we typically attempt delivery where we can while emphasizing safety to our employees.”
“I guess what we need to establish is one is there a policy? And, if there isn’t, maybe we need to implement one, and not just for here in Ohio, but anywhere."
Shaffer has a doctor’s appointment Friday morning.
He’s hoping to find out when he’s expected to be cleared to go back to work.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.