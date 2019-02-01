Diseased coyote spotted in Painesville Township; sheriff’s office expresses concern for pets and kids

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a coyote that appeared to be ill in Painesville Township.
A resident first reported the diseased coyote on Kenilworth Avenue in the area of the Painesville Township park.
The resident told the sheriff’s office that the coyote roamed every yard on the street, circled vehicles in the driveways, and sniffed around all the garbage cans.
Residents are urged by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to keep an eye on their pets and warn children in the area that may be outside.
