Family brawl at Garfield Heights Cleveland Clinic broken up by police; 3 people charged

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A large fight erupted Tuesday at Cleveland Clinic - Marymount Hospital among more than 20 family members, and multiple police units were required to break it up, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Two women and a man were issued summons for disorderly conduct after the brawl, which unfolded within the hospital’s intensive care unit.
When Cleveland Clinic Police were unable to restore order, Garfield Heights officers were called to assist, the Clinic reported.
The Clinic didn’t elaborate on what triggered the fight.
Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.