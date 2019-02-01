Go Red for National Heart Month

Marc’s operates 59 Ohio stores throughout the Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Youngstown, Columbus and Dayton regions. We are very proud to be locally owned and operated in N. E. Ohio and are celebrating our 40th Anniversary in 2019. Marc’s targets the value conscious family shopper. Basic inventory represents name brand merchandise in the food, health & beauty, and general merchandise categories. Marc’s accepts Master Card, Visa and Discover credit cards in addition to cash and check. Each of our stores has a courtesy section which provides many extra services such as postage stamps, money orders and pre-paid phone cards. Marc’s will always be about “Fresh Savings and Smart Living.”