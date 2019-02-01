Go Red for National Heart Month

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The American Heart Association says 48 percent of Americans have some type of cardiovascular disease. The number of women affected is rising. In Ohio, an extraordinary number of women die each year from heart disease and stroke.
Marc’s and WOIO promote Heart Month through “Cleveland Goes Red” Campaign #GoRedCLE
Marc’s and WOIO are teaming up to promote National Heart Month during the month of February. Cleveland Goes Red will become a household phrase. We will promote healthy living with heart smart foods and smarter lifestyle choices.
The Cleveland Goes Red page on WOIO’s website is sponsored by Marc’s. This campaign will reach thousands of premium health and news sites with targeted ads throughout the Cleveland market. Customers will see Cleveland Goes Red with the hashtag #GoRedCLE in our ads, in-store signs, website and social media.
The WOIO newscast will wear red each Friday and will promote a heart healthy topic during the 4pm and 10pm broadcasts. One of the segments will be Cleveland Cooks with Jen Picciano focusing on Marc’s heart healthy foods and Nichole Vrsansky will promote the other topics. A Cleveland Now Segment will feature one of our Pharmacists.
Wear red every Friday in February and show your support and help Marc’s promote healthy living with heart smart foods.
About Marc’s
Marc’s operates 59 Ohio stores throughout the Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Youngstown, Columbus and Dayton regions. We are very proud to be locally owned and operated in N. E. Ohio and are celebrating our 40th Anniversary in 2019. Marc’s targets the value conscious family shopper. Basic inventory represents name brand merchandise in the food, health & beauty, and general merchandise categories. Marc’s accepts Master Card, Visa and Discover credit cards in addition to cash and check. Each of our stores has a courtesy section which provides many extra services such as postage stamps, money orders and pre-paid phone cards. Marc’s will always be about “Fresh Savings and Smart Living.”
