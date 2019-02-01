Hard Rock Rocksino thanks Woodmere’s safety forces for work, dedication during deep freeze

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Scenes of first responders doing what they do best gripped a lot of people during Northeast Ohio’s frigid week.
A quote from a Cleveland 19 story summed up their resolve “We’ll be alright. It’s part of the job. We’re all right.”
Folks at the Hard Rock Rocksino were moved to action, says Food and Beverage Director Rick Wittkopp.
“There’s no hesitation, all the interviews I saw on it. It’s our job, we gotta do it,” says Wittkopp.
He’s opening the Concerto Italian Kitchen to all of the 25 first responders at a serious fire in Woodmere and their dates. He’s also treating them to a show.
Cleveland 19 reporter Paul Orlousky took the tickets to Woodmere Village Hall, where Mayor Ben Holbert had called a meeting, but didn’t tell anyone why.
He began telling everyone, “I just wanted to say thank you for all of what you did the other day.”
To applause, Orlousky revealed the surprise, saying, “They wanted us to reach out to you and our sales department put it together. The story made a difference and they saw it and they loved it and said, ‘Well, let’s say thank you. They’re all yours.”’
The Rocksino wasn’t gambling on this bet. The first responders all appreciated the gesture.
Woodmere Fire Chief Johnny Brewington thanked other departments as well as the Rocksino and Cleveland 19, not forgetting police officers who stepped up saying, “Without you officers, trust me, I didn’t have extra firefighters.”
In this case, winners all the way around.
