I-90 west crash causes headaches for evening commuters leaving downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - For the second time on Friday, a crash closed a stretch of I-90 west.
The incident was first reported on I-90 west before the exit for West 117th Street around 3:30 p.m., just as the evening rush hours commenced.
For a short time, all westbound lanes were closed.
Eventually, traffic was able to get by approximately 45 minutes later.
Cleveland paramedics say one person was injured and taken to Fairview Hospital for treatment.
Earlier on Friday, multiple crashes on I-90 westbound impacted the interstate.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.