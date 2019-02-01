Ice tower in North Ridgeville captures imagination of passing motorists

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Very impressive."
That’s what passing motorist Sarah Groser called Andy Eck’s ice sculpture at 6970 Lear-Nagle Road in North Ridgeville.
“I drove by it on Monday and had to stop to see what it was,” Groser said after stopping to take pictures.
Eck has been building the unique ice sculpture every winter since 2010 after seeing YouTube videos of similar towers being built in Alaska.
“When it is really cold I can build eight feet per night, as long as the wind doesn’t blow,” Eck said.
This year the weather has slowed down the growth of Eck’s ice tower somewhat, however the latest cold spell has helped the tower reach 28 feet.
“I’ve had people going by and honking, sending emails, dropping things in the mailbox,” Eck said.
Eck said even the mayor enjoys the positive comments received at city hall.
The blue tower has one exterior light and is lit with 250 lights internally.
The interior and exterior lights emphasize the blue tap water. The color will become more intense the colder the temperature.
Eck said the tower will last until mid-March depending of course, on the weather.
